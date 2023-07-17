Sean’s Tough Trivia! 7/17/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a 4 pack of tickets to Kentucky Kingdom AS WELL AS 2 tickets to see Farm Aid on September 23rd at Ruoff Music Center!
A new study finds the improvement you see from this may be all in your head. What is it?
A – Boost from morning coffee
B – Runners high
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Downtown Indy's 4th of July Fireworks presented by Visit Indy
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Etta James
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Nikki Giovanni
-
Enter To Win Tickets To 50 Cent Every Saturday During JMV Takeover
-
Sean Copeland
-
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Gayle Sayers