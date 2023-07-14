Sean’s Tough Trivia! 7/14/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is 2 tickets to see Jason Mraz on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park!