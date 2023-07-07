Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 7/07/23

Published on July 7, 2023

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a 4-pack of tickets to experience Kentucky Kingdom and their all-new Fireworks show beginning July 7th!  

 

Even though it can save us money, 1 in 5 of us say we’re too lazy to do it.  What is it?

A – Shopping for deals

B – Using coupons

