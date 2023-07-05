Sean’s Tough Trivia! 7/05/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a 4-pack of tickets to experience Kentucky Kingdom and their all-new Fireworks show beginning July 7th!
A new poll finds this is the top home décor regret. What is it?
A – Hanging a TV above eye level or over the fireplace
B – Wallpaper
