Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/26/23

Published on June 26, 2023

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That's when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day's question.

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a pair tickets to the Indianapolis Zoo Tickets!

 

Of high school seniors who plan to skip college this Fall, this is their top reason why.  What is it?

A – Cost

B – Pursuing a trade instead

