Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/23/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a pair of tickets TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston on June 24th at Ruoff Music Center!
38% of us say this is the most important part of a road-trip. What is it?
A – Snacks
B — Music
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Enter to win a Father's Day 4-pack of tickets to Kentucky Kingdom!
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring John Witherspoon
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Mahalia Jackson
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Gayle Sayers
-
Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers
-
Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren't What You Thought
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Etta James