Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/22/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a pair of tickets TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston on June 24th at Ruoff Music Center!
Nearly 70% of us overestimate our ability to do this. What is it?
A – Spot “deep fake” videos
B – Drive safely
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Enter to win a Father's Day 4-pack of tickets to Kentucky Kingdom!
-
Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Mahalia Jackson
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Gayle Sayers
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring John Witherspoon
-
Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren't What You Thought
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Etta James