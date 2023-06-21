Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/21/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a pair of tickets TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston on June 24th at Ruoff Music Center!