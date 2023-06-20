Listen Live
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/20/23

Published on June 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a pair of tickets TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston on June 24th at Ruoff Music Center!

 

A majority of us know about it, but only 14% of us have used it.  What is it?

A – Chat GPT

B – Grocery delivery

More from

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close