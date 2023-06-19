Listen Live
Enter To Win Tickets To 50 Cent Every Saturday During JMV Takeover

Published on June 19, 2023

Enter to win a pair of tickets to 50 cent with special guest Busta Rhymes and Jeremiah at Ruoff Music Center on Thursday, July 27th!

Enter Every Saturday from 7-11PM during JMV Takeover! 

 

