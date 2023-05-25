Listen Live
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/25/23

Published on May 25, 2023

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway a pair of tickets to George Thorogood and The Destroyers on September 14th at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre AND a pair of Indy 500 tickets on May 28th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway! 

 

If the number of these sold at IMS this weekend were placed end to end, they’d circle the oval more than 3 times.  What are they?

A – Hot dogs/Brats

B – Cans of beer

