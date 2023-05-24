Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/24/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway a pair of tickets to George Thorogood and The Destroyers on September 14th at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre AND a pair of Indy 500 tickets on May 28th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

3 in 5 of us believe these are the best kind of getaways. What are they?

A – Spontaneous trips

B – Pre-Planned