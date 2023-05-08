Listen Live
Sean's Tough Trivia! 5/08/23

Published on May 8, 2023

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That's when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day's question.

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is 2 tickets to the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway AND a pair of tickets to see the movie Guardians of the Galaxy!

 

Only 43% of us finish this to completion. What is it?

A – Leftovers

B – Fitness goals

