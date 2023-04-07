S Club 7 Member Paul Cattermole Dead At 46

Paul Cattermole, a member of the popular English pop band S Club 7, has passed away at the age of 46. The band confirmed the news of his death on Friday through their social media account, expressing their deep sadness and devastation. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

The band acknowledged the significant impact that Cattermole had on their lives and asked for privacy for his family and the band during this difficult time. S Club 7, formed by Simon Fuller in the late 1990s, included Cattermole along with Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens.

Paul Cattermole’s death comes just two months after the band announced a reunion tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The tour, scheduled to take place across Ireland and England starting in October, has not been addressed by the group following Cattermole’s passing.