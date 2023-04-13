Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 4/13/23

Published on April 13, 2023

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is tickets to Graham Nash on Sunday, April 23rd at CFPA  AND tickets to Dude Perfect Comedy Tour at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 30th! 

If you win we will call you with more details on the decided prize!

A new poll finds this is the top concerns parents have about their kid’s school.  What is it?

A – Lack of qualified teachers

B – Student safety

