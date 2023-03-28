Listen Live
Uncategorized

Women’s History Month List Of Honorees 2023

Published on March 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Welcome to our Women’s History Month Reception! Today we will be honoring 10 FEARLESS women leaders who help shape and mold the community that we live in today.

Take a second to scroll through our list of honorees and see why they deserve to be here in front of us today being celebrated! 👏

Allison Melangton

B1057 brand WHM Honorees without logos provided

Rev. Janai Shirley Ann Downs

Legacy brands WHM Honorees without logos provided

Dr. Nikki C. Woodson

B1057 brand WHM Honorees without logos provided

Kiahna W. Davis

Legacy brands WHM Honorees without logos provided

Tina McIntosh

B1057 brand WHM Honorees without logos provided

Kimberly Lawrence-Curry

Legacy brands WHM Honorees without logos provided

Mel Raines

B1057 brand WHM Honorees without logos provided

Raimeka Graham

Legacy brands WHM Honorees without logos provided

Beth Rovazzini

B1057 brand WHM Honorees without logos provided

Tina Cosby

Legacy brands WHM Honorees without logos provided

Commander Ida Williams

B1057 brand WHM Honorees without logos provided

Judy Thomas

Legacy brands WHM Honorees without logos provided

Terri Stacy

B1057 brand WHM Honorees without logos provided

Dr. Aleesia Johnson

Legacy brands WHM Honorees without logos provided

Shelly Henley

B1057 brand WHM Honorees without logos provided

Dr. Terry Whitt Bailey

Legacy brands WHM Honorees without logos provided

Mel McMahon Stone

B1057 brand WHM Honorees without logos provided

Dr. Allison Barber

Legacy brands WHM Honorees without logos provided

Beth Keyser

B1057 brand WHM Honorees without logos provided

Tamika Catchings

Legacy brands WHM Honorees without logos provided

More from

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close