The Era’s Tour Is The New Endurance Test

As the first group of lucky concert-goers took to social media to share their favorite moments from Taylor Swift’s concert, including her diving and swimming across the stage, they also had an important message for fellow fans: stay hydrated and plan bathroom breaks accordingly. The concert lasted three hours and featured 44 songs, spanning Swift’s nearly two-decade-long career. It’s no surprise given her record-breaking success with her latest album “Midnights.”

Fans have taken to TikTok with the hashtags #taylorswiftconcert and #stayhydrated, with some even joking about the ridiculous amount they will spend on stadium water to ensure they stay hydrated during the show. Others have warned against wearing layered outfits and heels, which can make bathroom breaks challenging and uncomfortable.

One fan has even planned to use Liquid I.V., a powder mixed with water that promises an energy boost, to stay hydrated sparingly during the show. Swift has recorded four albums during her five-year hiatus, including pandemic-era hits that resonated with fans during lockdown. She has also re-recorded old favorites, including a 10-minute version of a fan favorite from the “Red” album.

With so many albums to cover, fans know they need to prepare for a marathon concert experience.