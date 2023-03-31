Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/31/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a pair of tickets to see John Mayer, October 17th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND tickets to Lauren Daigle, September 15th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!

If you win we will call you with more details on the decided prize!

66% of us will experience this this weekend. What is it?

A – Sunday scaries

B – Too much on our to do list

“Sunday scaries” – defined as Sunday evening anxiety ahead of a work week.