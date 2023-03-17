Listen Live
Womens History Month

Women’s History Month Honorees On Behalf Of B1057

Published on March 17, 2023

Take a look at our list of Women’s History Month Honorees on Behalf of B1057 below!

Allison Melangton – Senior VP of Penske Entertainment

Click here to learn more on why Allison Melangton is one of our honorees!

Dr. Nikki C. WoodsonSuperintendent of Schools for the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township

Click here to learn more on why Dr. Nikki C. Woodson is one of our honorees!

Tina McIntosh – Founder of Joy’s House

Click here to learn more on why Tina McIntosh is one of our honorees!

Mel Raines Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and COO Officer as well as President of the 2024 NBA All-Star Local Organizing Committee

Click here to learn more on why Mel Raines is one of our honorees!

Beth Rovazzini – President and Owner of B&W Plumbing and Heating Co, Inc.

Click here to learn more on why Beth Rovazzini is one of our honorees!

Commander Ida Williams Over 34 years of Law Enforcement experience.

Click here to learn more on why Commander Ida Williams is one of our honorees!

Terri Stacy – 38 Year Veteran Radio Personality

Click here to learn more on why Terri Stacy is one of our honorees!

Shelly Henley – Founder of No Label at the Table

Click here to learn more on why Shelly Henley is one of our honorees!

Mel McMahon Stone – Entrepreneur, Podcast Host, Radio and Television Contributor, and Local Business Activist.

Click here to learn more on why Mel McMahon Stone is one of our honorees!

Beth Keyser25-Year Healthcare Industry Veteran

Click here to learn more on why Beth Keyser is one of our honorees!

