Take a look at our list of Women’s History Month Honorees on Behalf of B1057 below!
Allison Melangton – Senior VP of Penske Entertainment
Dr. Nikki C. Woodson – Superintendent of Schools for the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township
Tina McIntosh – Founder of Joy’s House
Mel Raines – Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and COO Officer as well as President of the 2024 NBA All-Star Local Organizing Committee
Beth Rovazzini – President and Owner of B&W Plumbing and Heating Co, Inc.
Commander Ida Williams – Over 34 years of Law Enforcement experience.
Terri Stacy – 38 Year Veteran Radio Personality
Shelly Henley – Founder of No Label at the Table
Mel McMahon Stone – Entrepreneur, Podcast Host, Radio and Television Contributor, and Local Business Activist.
Beth Keyser – 25-Year Healthcare Industry Veteran
