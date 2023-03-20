Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/20/23

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is 4 tickets to Indy Fuel Game Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum AND a pair of ticket to TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston, June 24th @ Ruoff Music Center! If you win we will call you with more details on the decided prize!

A new study finds doing this increases your chance of an affair by 458%. What is it?

A – Flirting with someone else

B – Having more than 6 kids