Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/16/23

Published on March 16, 2023

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a pair of Yacht Rock Revue tickets on August 12th, at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park! If you win we will call you with more details on the decided prize!

A laughing face emoji is the most commonly used emoji in the U.S.  What is second?

A – Thumbs up

B – Red heart

