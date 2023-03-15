Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/15/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a pair of Yacht Rock Revue tickets on August 12th, at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park! If you win we will call you with more details on the decided prize!

A new study finds when it comes to this element of your health, quality is much better than quantity. What is it?

A – Sleep

B – Exercise

**In the study, people who got poor quality sleep were more likely to get sick than people who got more but poorer quality sleep