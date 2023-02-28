Rumor Has It Adele Is Newly Engaged!

Singer-songwriter Adele has quietly confirmed her engagement to Rich Paul, a sports agent and founder of the agency Klutch Sports Group. Adele was seen wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger this past weekend at her show in Las Vegas. The couple had been dating for several months before news of their engagement broke in November 2021. They have kept their relationship private, rarely appearing in public together and never commenting publicly on their relationship. The news of their engagement has thrilled Adele’s fans, who wish the couple all the best for their future together.