P!nk Comes To Twitter to Respond To Being Accused Of “Shading” Christina Aguilera on “Lady Marmalade”

Pink came to Twitter with extreme frustration with those who are saying she’s “shading” Christina Aguilera in an interview she did recently.
Pink stated in a Buzz Feed interview this week that her “least favorite” music video to shoot was “Lady Marmalade” and “wasn’t very fun to make,” because of what she called “some personalities” on marmalade set.
In a following tweet she wrote “and by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s–.” And continued to write “Also- I kissed Xtina[‘]s mouth,” Pink concluded of the music video. “I don’t need to kiss her a**.
