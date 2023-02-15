Bruce Springsteen and The National’s Bryce Dessner Collab with New Song ‘Addicted To Romance’

Bruce Springsteen and The National‘s Bryce Dessner have teamed up on a new tune called ‘Addicted To Romance’ for the new film She Came To Me. The song will be first heard tomorrow, February 16th, at the films first screening. Springsteen wrote and performed “Addicted To Romance’, while Dessner orchestrated the song. Bryce stated in a Facebook post yesterday:

“I got to fulfil a lifelong dream in collaborating with Bruce Springsteen on a song for the soundtrack of #rebeccamiller’s new film ‘She Came to Me‘……writing this soundtrack was one of the most rewarding and creative experiences I have had, and I was so honored to help produce and orchestrate Bruce’s song ‘Addicted to Romance’ for the movie.”

We are looking forward to hearing this song!