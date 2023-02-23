Sean’s Tough Trivia – 2/23/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks giveaway for Tough Trivia is a Indy Fuel 4- pack for a game on February 24, 2023 against the Toledo Walleye on “hockey for everyone night”, also you will receive tickets to see Charlie Puth on June 21st at TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park.

The average person knows 15 by heart. What are they?

A – Recipes

B – Songs

*NOTE: B1057 has changed who they run their contesting through so things might look a little different! To enter Tough Trivia. Enter your email and then you will be able to choose A or B as your answer and fill out the remaining information to be entered to win!*