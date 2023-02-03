Sean’s Tough Trivia – 2/3/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks winner will win tickets to see the Piano Guys who are going to be at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Tuesday, April 11th!

60% of Americans say this has helped them get through tough times. What is it?

A – Celebrity role models

B – A self-help book