Apply To Be The Next Online Editor For B1057 & Hank FM!

Come join us in the Indy Radio Market as an Online Editor for Hank FM & B1057! 🤠
ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Reporting on, and engaging with, local Indianapolis and surrounding area events and activity (especially concerts)
- Scoping, editing, and writing posts about news, celebrity, entertainment, and gossip collected from both the local and national level as well as aggregating content from internal and external sources
- Utilize experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals through the development and implementation of local strategies.
- Working with and training radio personalities in the creation and maintenance of content.
- Working with the stations’ Program Director, Operations Manager, and/or Marketing/Promotions leads to maintain the vision, voice and brand direction of the stations online
- Maintain and grow all digital platforms including station’s social network accounts, SMS clubs, mobile streaming apps and newsletters
- Working with the Regional Online Editor and Director of Content to leverage national programming opportunities, tools and strategies
Interested?! ↘️