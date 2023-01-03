Listen Live
HomeFeatured

Apply To Be The Next Online Editor For B1057 & Hank FM!

B Job Listing

Come join us in the Indy Radio Market as an Online Editor for Hank FM & B1057! 🤠

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Reporting on, and engaging with, local Indianapolis and surrounding area events and activity (especially concerts)
  • Scoping, editing, and writing posts about news, celebrity, entertainment, and gossip collected from both the local and national level as well as aggregating content from internal and external sources
  • Utilize experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals through the development and implementation of local strategies.
  • Working with and training radio personalities in the creation and maintenance of content.
  • Working with the stations’ Program Director, Operations Manager, and/or Marketing/Promotions leads to maintain the vision, voice and brand direction of the stations online
  • Maintain and grow all digital platforms including station’s social network accounts, SMS clubs, mobile streaming apps and newsletters
  • Working with the Regional Online Editor and Director of Content to leverage national programming opportunities, tools and strategies

Interested?! ↘️

Apply

Close