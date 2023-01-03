Apply To Be The Next Online Editor For B1057 & Hank FM!

Come join us in the Indy Radio Market as an Online Editor for Hank FM & B1057! 🤠

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reporting on, and engaging with, local Indianapolis and surrounding area events and activity (especially concerts)

Scoping, editing, and writing posts about news, celebrity, entertainment, and gossip collected from both the local and national level as well as aggregating content from internal and external sources

Utilize experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals through the development and implementation of local strategies.

Working with and training radio personalities in the creation and maintenance of content.

Working with the stations’ Program Director, Operations Manager, and/or Marketing/Promotions leads to maintain the vision, voice and brand direction of the stations online

Maintain and grow all digital platforms including station’s social network accounts, SMS clubs, mobile streaming apps and newsletters

Working with the Regional Online Editor and Director of Content to leverage national programming opportunities, tools and strategies

