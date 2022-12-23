Sean’s Tough Trivia – 12/23/22

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This week listeners will have the opportunity to win INDY FUEL tickets for Friday, December 23rd, vs Cincinnati Cyclones @ the Indiana Farmers Coliseum with the theme being Festivus & Wintertainment, and a 4-pack to the IN Historical Society Festival of Trees!

80% of us say when we’re an overnight holiday guest, we believe its good manners to do this. What is it?

A – Keep the same sleep schedule as the host

B – Help with chores even if the host refuses our initial offer to help