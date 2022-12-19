Sean’s Tough Trivia – 12/19/22

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This week listeners will have the opportunity to win INDY FUEL tickets for Friday, December 23rd, vs Cincinnati Cyclones @ the Indiana Farmers Coliseum with the theme being Festivus & Wintertainment, and a 4-pack to the IN Historical Society Festival of Trees!

A new poll finds most of us say THIS is what feels like the “true start” of the holiday season. What is it?

A – Hearing Christmas music on the radio

B – Putting up the Christmas tree