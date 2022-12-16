Sean’s Tough Trivia – 12/16/22

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This week listeners will have the opportunity to win INDY FUEL tickets for Saturday, December 17, vs Cincinnati Cyclones @ the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Teddy Bear Toss, a 4-pack to the IN Historical Society Festival of Trees, and a voucher to the Ice Rink at Holliday Park (Each voucher good for 4 skaters).

A new poll finds this is who we least want to spend time with over the holidays. Who is it?

A – Our in-laws

B – Our siblings