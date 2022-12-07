Sean’s Tough Trivia – 12/7/22

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This week listeners will have the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Foreigner – The Final Tour With Very Special Guest Loverboy on Friday, July 21st @ Ruoff Music Center, a 4-pack to the IN Historical Society Festival of Trees, The Ice Rink at Holliday Park (Each voucher good for 4 skaters), and a pair of tickets to The Beach Boys, December 13th at Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre (moved from 11/28).

A new poll finds this is the holiday chore that gives us the most stress. What is it?

A – Preparing meals

B – Wrapping gifts