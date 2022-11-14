Taking Care of Christmas Presented by Peterman Brothers!

Christmas is a time of giving. B105.7 and Peterman Brothers want to make the season a little brighter for families in 2022 by “Taking Care of Christmas”. Starting November 14th, you can nominate a deserving person or family by telling a little about them and how Peterman Brothers and B105.7 can help them this holiday season.

Starting December 2nd, Sean Copeland will announce the first of three winners of $1000 to take care of their Christmas in 2022. Additional winners will be announced on December 9th and 16th. Each person or family selected will win $1000 from Peterman Brothers and B105.7!

Nominate a deserving person or family below!