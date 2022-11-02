Listen Live
10 Comfort Recipes To Try This November!

Comfort food recipes

The weather is getting chillier by the day and that means comfort food!

We all know the chilly weather oftentimes makes us want to break out the comfort food recipes! Reach for the fall ingredients to make the best fall recipes whether it be apples, parsnips, figs, or sweet potatoes we have a recipe for you to try.

Check out our list of the top ten recipes to try this November!

1. Breakfast Grilled Cheese with Soft Scrambled Eggs and Pesto

overhead photo of Breakfast Grilled Cheese with Soft Scrambled Eggs and Pesto

Recipe: Breakfast Grilled Cheese with Soft Scrambled Eggs and Pesto

2. Vanilla Brown Butter Pear Baked Oatmeal

pear baked oatmeal in a baking dish

Recipe: Vanilla Brown Butter Pear Baked Oatmeal

3. Cinnamon Apple Yogurt Bowls

These Cinnamon Apple Yogurt Bowls are like having apple pie for breakfast, without the crust!

Recipe: Cinnamon Apple Yogurt Bowls

4. Cranberry and Orange Buttermilk Breakfast Cake

Cranberry and Orange Buttermilk Breakfast Cake

Recipe: Cranberry and Orange Buttermilk Breakfast Cake

5. Smoky Potato and Kale Soup

Kale and potato soup with sausage

Recipe: Smoky Potato and Kale Soup

6. Paprika-Parmesan Smashed Potatoes With Garlic Aioli

Smashed potatoes with aioli

Recipe: Paprika-Parmesan Smashed Potatoes with Garlic Aioli

7. Black Bean Sweet Potato Enchiladas

Black bean and sweet potato enchilada on a plate

Recipe: Black Bean Sweet Potato Enchiladas

8. Caramelized Brussels Sprout Toast With Burrata & Bacon

Toast with burrata and Brussels sprouts

Recipe: Caramelized Brussels Sprout Toast With Burrata & Bacon

9. Bourbon Sweet Potato Pie

A slice of sweet potato pie with whipped cream

Recipe: Bourbon Sweet Potato Pie

10. Brown Butter Apple Blondies

Sliced blondies

Recipe: Brown Butter Apple Blondies

Let us know if you try any of these recipes and be sure to tag us on Facebook!

