10 Comfort Recipes To Try This November!

The weather is getting chillier by the day and that means comfort food!
We all know the chilly weather oftentimes makes us want to break out the comfort food recipes! Reach for the fall ingredients to make the best fall recipes whether it be apples, parsnips, figs, or sweet potatoes we have a recipe for you to try.
Check out our list of the top ten recipes to try this November!
1. Breakfast Grilled Cheese with Soft Scrambled Eggs and Pesto
2. Vanilla Brown Butter Pear Baked Oatmeal
3. Cinnamon Apple Yogurt Bowls
4. Cranberry and Orange Buttermilk Breakfast Cake
5. Smoky Potato and Kale Soup
6. Paprika-Parmesan Smashed Potatoes With Garlic Aioli
7. Black Bean Sweet Potato Enchiladas
8. Caramelized Brussels Sprout Toast With Burrata & Bacon
9. Bourbon Sweet Potato Pie
10. Brown Butter Apple Blondies
Let us know if you try any of these recipes and be sure to tag us on Facebook!