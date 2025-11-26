Indiana’s Cignetti Gets Second Bobblehead

Source: bobbleheadhall.com / bobbleheadhall.com

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti has gone from the sidelines to the souvenir shelf.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has introduced a second edition of Cignetti’s bobblehead after the first run sold out quickly. The new version shows the coach in a familiar pose, headset on and hands on his hips, with the trademark stern look fans have come to recognize. Unlike the original, this one doesn’t include sound.

The figurine costs $40 plus $8 shipping, with presales underway and shipments expected in May 2026. Proceeds from both editions will benefit Riley Hospital for Children.

Cignetti’s rising profile reflects Indiana’s turnaround on the field. He led the Hoosiers to a surprise College Football Playoff berth last season, and this year has them undefeated at 11‑0 heading into Friday’s rivalry game against Purdue. A win would send IU to the Big Ten Championship Game, with the team currently ranked No. 2 in the CFP standings.

The first bobblehead run was limited to 2,023 pieces and is scheduled to ship in March.

