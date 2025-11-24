Enter to Win: Christmas Song Guilty Pleasures!





It’s the return of “Christmas Song Guilty Pleasures” on The Sean Show!

Each morning, The Sean Show will play a gimmicky Christmas song, and we want your suggestions!

From ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ to ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’, share your favorite Christmas Song Guilty Pleasure & automatically be entered to win a 4 pack of tickets to see the Musical: “A Christmas Story” at the Carmel Civic Theater! Then listen weekday mornings around 7:20 to hear your song submission and win!

🎄Celebrate the season with a Carmel Civic Theatre Family favorite! Show dates are 12/5-12/27