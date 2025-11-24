Listen Live
Enter to Win: Christmas Song Guilty Pleasures!

From 'Jingle Bell Rock' to 'Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer', celebrate your seasonal music obsessions & be entered to win Civic Center Theater Tickets!

Published on November 24, 2025

It’s the return of “Christmas Song Guilty Pleasures” on The Sean Show!

Each morning, The Sean Show will play a gimmicky Christmas song, and we want your suggestions!
From ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ to ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’, share your favorite Christmas Song Guilty Pleasure & automatically be entered to win a 4 pack of tickets to see the Musical: “A Christmas Story” at the Carmel Civic Theater! Then listen weekday mornings around 7:20 to hear your song submission and win!

🎄Celebrate the season with a Carmel Civic Theatre Family favorite! Show dates are 12/5-12/27

