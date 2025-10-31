Listen Live
Local

Jack’s Donuts Of Indiana Commissary Files For Chapter 11 Bankr...

Jack’s Donuts Of Indiana Commissary Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Days Before National Donut Day

The filing, submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana, reveals over $14 million in liabilities and $1.4 million in personal property assets.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Find Free Food Near you - Hoosiers in Indianapolis
Businessman reads Bankruptcy Chapter 11 book.
Source: designer491 / Getty

Jack’s Donuts Of Indiana Commissary Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Days Before National Donut Day

Jack’s Donuts of Indiana Commissary LLC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, just days before National Donut Day.

The filing, submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana, reveals over $14 million in liabilities and $1.4 million in personal property assets.

This move comes amidst ongoing financial challenges, including lawsuits and judgments against the company and its CEO, Lee Marcum.

The commissary, which opened in New Castle in 2023, centralized production and distribution for Jack’s Donuts franchisees.

However, financial struggles have plagued the company, including a lawsuit from Carter Logistics over $700,000 in unpaid delivery invoices.

Additionally, a $3.5 million judgment in favor of Old National Bank further highlights the company’s financial strain.

Despite the bankruptcy filing, Jack’s Donuts emphasized that independently owned franchise locations remain unaffected and will continue operations.

In a statement, the company reassured customers of its commitment to quality and tradition, stating, “Our stores remain open, our teams are at work, and our commitment to quality, tradition, and community remains unchanged.”

The filing also follows a cease-and-desist order issued earlier this year by the Indiana Secretary of State, alleging violations of securities laws by Marcum and his businesses.

This order has added to the scrutiny surrounding the company’s financial practices.

While the Chapter 11 filing allows for reorganization under court supervision, the future of Jack’s Donuts Commissary remains uncertain.

Franchisees have distanced themselves from the commissary’s financial troubles, with some clarifying that their operations are independent and unaffected.

As Jack’s Donuts navigates this challenging period, the company’s focus remains on ensuring the continuity of its beloved brand, which has been a staple in Indiana for over 60 years.

Jack’s Donuts Of Indiana Commissary Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Days Before National Donut Day was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

phone app
Listen Live

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Tel-Hy Nature Preserve, W Huntington, Indiana
6 Items
Local

This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway

President Trump Threatens Tariffs Against Foreign Film Industry
Television

New True Crime Documentary has Indiana Roots

B1057 music survey
Contests

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

Local

Indiana’s Best Kid-Friendly Eats

Young woman takes a selfie while sitting at her desk in a bright modern office during a creative brainstorming session with coworkers nearby
Relationships

When a Mental Health Diagnosis is Used as an Excuse

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close