Listen Live
Music

‘All-American’ Songs Perfect for Celebrating the Red, White & Blue This 4th of July

Published on June 25, 2021

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

There’s no better way to celebrate the 4th of July than with some good ole patriotic music and we have the perfect all-American songs for you… literally. Get it?? Because all the song titles are about America… Okay, you get it, you get it. Anyway, here’s the perfect patriotic playlist for your 4th of July celebrations this year!

Bruce Springsteen, “Born In The U.S.A.”

Miley Cyrus, “Party in the U.S.A.”

Madonna, “American Life”

Tom Petty, “American Girl”

Katy Perry, “Firework”

The Beach Boys, “Surfin’ USA”

Lynard Skynyrd, “Sweet Home Alabama”

John Mellencamp, “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.”

Kid Rock, “All Summer Long”

Kim Wilde, “Kids in America”

Brad Paisley, “American Saturday Night”

Lana Del Rey, “American”

Demi Lovato, “Made In The U.S.A.”

Green Day, “American Idiot”

Bonnie McKee, “American Girl”

Simon and Garfunkel, “America”

More from B 105.7
Trending
Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour 28 items
Music

Justin Timberlake Setlist: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

The Beach Boys 25 items
Music

Beach Boys Setlist: Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour

bocca 18 items
Food & Drink

The Best Patios In Indianapolis

Hanson
B in the now

Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren’t What You Thought

b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Kentucky Kingdom
Contests

Enter To Win: Kentucky Kingdom

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/27/24

Food & Drink

Pie perfection found at top ranked Zionsville shop

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close