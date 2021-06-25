‘All-American’ Songs Perfect for Celebrating the Red, White & Blue This 4th of July

There’s no better way to celebrate the 4th of July than with some good ole patriotic music and we have the perfect all-American songs for you… literally. Get it?? Because all the song titles are about America… Okay, you get it, you get it. Anyway, here’s the perfect patriotic playlist for your 4th of July celebrations this year!
Bruce Springsteen, “Born In The U.S.A.”
Miley Cyrus, “Party in the U.S.A.”
Madonna, “American Life”
Tom Petty, “American Girl”
Katy Perry, “Firework”
The Beach Boys, “Surfin’ USA”
Lynard Skynyrd, “Sweet Home Alabama”
John Mellencamp, “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.”
Kid Rock, “All Summer Long”
Kim Wilde, “Kids in America”
Brad Paisley, “American Saturday Night”
Lana Del Rey, “American”
Demi Lovato, “Made In The U.S.A.”
Green Day, “American Idiot”
Bonnie McKee, “American Girl”
Simon and Garfunkel, “America”
