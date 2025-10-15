Kylie Jenner Debuts New Song “Fourth Strike”

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Kylie Jenner has officially entered the music world.

The reality star and business mogul released the video for her debut song, “Fourth Strike,” at midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

The track is a collaboration with Los Angeles pop duo Terror Jr and was uploaded to Jenner’s official YouTube channel.

Jenner, 28, first hinted at the release on Monday by sharing the cover art on Instagram.

The electro-pop single features Jenner’s signature deep voice on the final verse, following Terror Jr.’s opening vocals.

She also references her “King Kylie” era from 2014, adding a nostalgic touch to the upbeat, glossy track.

