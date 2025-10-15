Listen Live
Kylie Jenner Debuts New Song “Fourth Strike”

.The track is a collaboration with Los Angeles pop duo Terror Jr

Published on October 15, 2025

Schiaparelli: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Kylie Jenner has officially entered the music world.

The reality star and business mogul released the video for her debut song, “Fourth Strike,” at midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

The track is a collaboration with Los Angeles pop duo Terror Jr and was uploaded to Jenner’s official YouTube channel.

Jenner, 28, first hinted at the release on Monday by sharing the cover art on Instagram.

The electro-pop single features Jenner’s signature deep voice on the final verse, following Terror Jr.’s opening vocals.

She also references her “King Kylie” era from 2014, adding a nostalgic touch to the upbeat, glossy track.

