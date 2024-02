Most of us ‘love’ Valentine’s Day. After all, it’s a day that is typically filled with chocolate, wine, and flowers. What is there not to love?! How much do you actually know about the most romantic holiday of the year though? Will your results leave you feeling like cupid or leave you heartbroken?

Take our quiz below to find out!

https://embed-771881.secondstreetapp.com/Scripts/dist/embed.js