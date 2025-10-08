Listen Live
Celebrity

Keith Urban Moving On Quickly

Keith Urban Moving On Quickly

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marty Stuart's Late Night Jam 2010 - Nashville TN
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have ended their 19-year marriage, with reports suggesting that Urban has already moved on with two women, Kelsea Ballerini and his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. Ballerini recently split from actor Chase Stokes after nearly three years of dating.

Urban and Baugh’s relationship rumors surfaced during a performance of Urban’s song “The Fighter,” where he pointed to Baugh while singing.

Baugh is reportedly in a relationship with a lighting designer, and her father has denied the rumors of her romance with Urban.

Despite the split, Ballerini and Stokes have not removed each other from their Instagram photos.

Keith Urban Moving On Quickly  was originally published on mix1079.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
Haunted bridge
Local

This Bridge is the Most Haunted Place in Indiana

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Elephant Mama and Baby – Yala National Park, Sri Lanka
6 Items
Local

The Hidden Indiana Animal Adventure You Need to Experience

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Scary clown Zombie in a shop Halloween Costume Store
Shop

Spirit Halloween Opening 2 Christmas Stores in Indiana

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Events

Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Laura Bundy And Kieran Culkin
11 Items
Celebrity

Photos of A Young Kieran Culkin

Donuts, sweet snack with various topping.
Local

This Small-Town Indiana Bakery Has Doughnuts Worth the Drive

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close