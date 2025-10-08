Keith Urban Moving On Quickly

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have ended their 19-year marriage, with reports suggesting that Urban has already moved on with two women, Kelsea Ballerini and his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. Ballerini recently split from actor Chase Stokes after nearly three years of dating.

Urban and Baugh’s relationship rumors surfaced during a performance of Urban’s song “The Fighter,” where he pointed to Baugh while singing.

Baugh is reportedly in a relationship with a lighting designer, and her father has denied the rumors of her romance with Urban.

Despite the split, Ballerini and Stokes have not removed each other from their Instagram photos.

