Indiana Tree Recognized as Largest of its Species in the Nation

Published on September 10, 2025

Jennings County Tree
Indiana Department of Natural Resources

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind.–A swamp chestnut oak tree in Jennings County has been recognized as the largest of the species in the country by the National Champion Tree Program.

It has a height of 95 feet, a circumference of 318 inches, and a canopy spread of 118 feet. It’s on a family farm owned by Richard and Kris Schepman outside of Crothersville. On Tuesday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun and Indiana Department of Natural Resources leaders presented the Schepmans with a certificate to recognize their stewardship.

“Over the last century, Indiana’s forested land has substantially grown as a result of Hoosiers’ conservation work and responsible stewardship,” said Governor Braun. “The Schepman family and private landowners across the state deserve high praise for their commitment to growing healthy trees like this giant in Jennings County, which I hope continues to stand tall for generations of future Hoosiers to enjoy.”

The DNR Division of Forestry maintains a list of Indiana’s largest known tree of each of the state’s native species.

“According to the U.S. Forest Service, the swamp chestnut oak is native to the Atlantic Coastal Plain from New Jersey and extreme eastern Pennsylvania, south to north Florida, and west to east Texas; it is found north in the Mississippi River Valley to extreme southeast Oklahoma, Arkansas, southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois, southern Indiana, and locally to southeast Kentucky and eastern Tennessee,” the DNR said in a Tuesday news release.

The tree is on private property, so it is not available for public viewing.

Indiana Tree Recognized as Largest of its Species in the Nation  was originally published on wibc.com

