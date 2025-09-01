Listen Live
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Published on September 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Source: TSO / tso

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Thursday, December 4th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!

More from B 105.7
Trending
New York Pizza
Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

"Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere
40 Items
Celebrity

Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide

Hiker walking on path through green forest
Local

They’re Wild, They Jump 5 Feet, and They’re Now in Indy

bridge over a sunset lake
Local

Labor Day Weekend Road Trip Ideas Around Indiana

Image of sizzling chicken fajitas in an iron skillet/ with sauteed peppers and onions, steaming hot on a wooden board, enhanced with chilies
5 Items
Local

Top 5 Places for Fajitas in Indianapolis

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close