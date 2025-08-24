Listen Live
Forrest Lucas, Founder of Lucas Oil, Dies at 83

Published on August 23, 2025

Forest Lucas dies
WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–Forrest Lucas, the founder of Lucas Oil Products, Inc., died at the age of 83 Saturday.

Lucas Oil released the following statement via Facebook Saturday:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our founder, Forrest Lucas. Forrest’s boundless drive for Lucas Oil, his generosity and love for his family, friends and community defined his life. While we grieve this tremendous loss, we take comfort in knowing his legacy will continue to inspire our team and all who knew him.”

Lucas Oil

Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive oil, additives, and lubricants founded in 1989 by Lucas and his wife, Charlotte. The manufacturer owns or sponsors various motorsports team, events, and series, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, NHRA, IHRA, POWRi, Monster Jam, ASCS, WAR, and MLRA. In 2006, the manufacturer secured the naming rights for what would become Lucas Oil Stadium, the home field of the Indianapolis Colts. Lucas Oil secured the naming rights at a cost of $122 million until 2026.

Lucas is a native of Ramsey, Indiana, a Census-designated place in Harrison County.

