Ketamine Queen Will Plead Guilty In Death Of Matthew Perry

Published on August 19, 2025

Source: Dania Maxwell / Getty

Jasveen Sangha, known as “the Ketamine Queen,” will plead guilty in the death of Hollywood star Matthew Perry.

Sangha agreed to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Sangha admitted to selling four vials of ketamine to Cody McLaury, who died from an overdose in 2019, hours before Perry’s death.

Prosecutors will drop three other counts related to the distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine unrelated to the Perry case.

Sangha will officially change her plea to guilty at an upcoming hearing, where sentencing will be scheduled, and she could face up to 45 years in prison.


Source: https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/ketamine-queen-plead-guilty-matthew-perry-drug-overdose-case

Ketamine Queen Will Plead Guilty In Death Of Matthew Perry  was originally published on mix1079.com

