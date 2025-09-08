Top 10 Songs of September in 2004

It seems just five years, ago we were pop lockin’ to Ciara, and ‘Leanin’ Back’ to Fat Joe and the Terror Squad. When in actuality, it’s been two decades since we’ve first been turnt on by Kevin Lyttle. It was the year 2004, so much magical music was released around that time, with innovative artists battling for the top spot. We had the love ballads of Ashanti, and Christina Milian singing us into oblivion, while the heavy hitters such as Nelly, Terror Squad, and Styles P, gave us a glimpse of what their life was like in the streets.

According to Billboard, the Artists that represent the Top ten charting songs of this week in 2004 were: Ciara, Christina Milian, Akon, Styles P, Terror Squad, Nelly, Maroon 5, Ashlee Simpson, Lil Flip, Kevin Lyttle, Juvenile and Soulja Slim.

Akon and Styles P spent 15 weeks on the Billboard 100 with ‘Locked Up’, but this week marked the first time the duo broke into the Top 10 of the Billboard 100.

Take a look at the Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 the week of September 18, 2004

10. Locked Up – Akon Featuring Styles P.

9. Dip It Low – Christina Milian

8. She Will Be Loved – Maroon 5

7. Slow Motion – Juvenile Featuring Soulja Slim

6. Turn Me On – Kevin Lyttle Featuring Spragga Benz

5. Pieces Of Me – Ashlee Simpson

4. My Place – Nelly Featuring Jaheim

3. Sunshine – Lil’ Flip Featuring Lea

2. Lean Back – Terror Squad

1. Goodies – Ciara Featuring Petey Pablo

