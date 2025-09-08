Listen Live
Entertainment

Top 10 Songs of September in 2004

Ciara, Nelly, Akon, Styles P, Terror Squad, and more!

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

VMA Afterparty At Opium Gardens

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

It seems just five years, ago we were pop lockin’ to Ciara, and ‘Leanin’ Back’ to Fat Joe and the Terror Squad. When in actuality, it’s been two decades since we’ve first been turnt on by Kevin Lyttle. It was the year 2004, so much magical music was released around that time, with innovative artists battling for the top spot. We had the love ballads of Ashanti, and Christina Milian singing us into oblivion, while the heavy hitters such as Nelly, Terror Squad, and Styles P, gave us a glimpse of what their life was like in the streets.

Terror Squad Photo Session

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

According to Billboard, the Artists that represent the Top ten charting songs of this week in 2004 were: Ciara, Christina Milian, Akon, Styles P, Terror Squad, Nelly, Maroon 5, Ashlee Simpson, Lil Flip, Kevin Lyttle, Juvenile and Soulja Slim.

Akon and Styles P spent 15 weeks on the Billboard 100 with ‘Locked Up’, but this week marked the first time the duo broke into the Top 10 of the Billboard 100.

Take a look at the Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 the week of September 18, 2004

10. Locked Up – Akon Featuring Styles P.

9. Dip It Low – Christina Milian

8. She Will Be Loved – Maroon 5

7. Slow Motion – Juvenile Featuring Soulja Slim

6. Turn Me On – Kevin Lyttle Featuring Spragga Benz

5. Pieces Of Me – Ashlee Simpson

4. My Place – Nelly Featuring Jaheim

3. Sunshine – Lil’ Flip Featuring Lea

2. Lean Back – Terror Squad

1. Goodies – Ciara Featuring Petey Pablo

MORE EXCLUSIVE LISTS:

READ: Top 10 MUST SEE movies that release in September

READ: Top 20 Black Music Commercials

READ: Top 40 All-Time Black Music Artists in the Film Industry

READ: The Top 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Album Covers Of All Time

Top 10 Songs of September in 2004  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

B1057 music survey
Contests

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

"Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere
40 Items
Celebrity

Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide

New York Pizza
Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

New Soul Kitchen
7 Items
Local

Best Chili Spots in Indianapolis to Warm Up This Fall

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close