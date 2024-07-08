Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 7/8/24

Published on July 8, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Niall Horan, Saturday, July 13 at Ruoff Music Center! 

 

Half of U.S. adults say they get their news exclusively from here.  Where is it?

A – Social media

B – Sources that align with their beliefs

 

 

