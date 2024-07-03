Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 7/3/24

Published on July 3, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win a pair of tickets to see Labyrinth in Concert, Friday, October 11 at Old National Centre AS WELL AS 2 tickets to see Third Eye Blind, Saturday, July 6 at Ruoff Music Center!

 

According to a new survey, only 59% of Americans know why we do this.  What is it?

A – Celebrate 4th of July

B – Set off fireworks on July 4th

 

