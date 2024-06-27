Listen Live
Sean's Tough Trivia! 6/27/24

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win a 4 pack of tickets to see Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Saturday, November 30 at 4PM at Old National Centre AS WELL AS 2 tickets to see The Beach Boys with John Stamos, Saturday, July 6 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park!

 

The average American does this 3 times a week.  What is it?

A – Fills up a bag of garbage

B – Goes to a drive thru

 

 

