Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/26/24

Published on June 26, 2024

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win a 4 pack of tickets to see Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Saturday, November 30 at 4PM at Old National Centre AS WELL AS 2 tickets to see The Beach Boys with John Stamos, Saturday, July 6 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park!

 

Just 11% of Americans give themselves an A+ for their efforts in this area.  What is it?

A – Sustainability

B – Weight loss

 

 

